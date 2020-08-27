













Richard Eugene Taylor





March 13, 1934 - August 10, 2020







Richard Eugene Taylor of Red Bluff, California passed away on August 10, 2020. He was born in Redding, California March 31, 1934. Son of Clifford A. Taylor, Sr. and Mary Taylor. After graduating from Red Bluff High School in 1953, Richard enlisted in the US Navy and served as a QM3. After his tour, he returned to Red Bluff and met the love of his life Sharon Maple. They married April 29, 1961 and were married for 59 happy years. Richard began his career at Hoffman's Tire Service in 1962 as their front end alignment specialist, alongside his father Clifford Sr. When Mr. Hoffman retired and closed his business, Richard then opened Taylor's Alignment Service on the corner of Main St. and Antelope Blvd. He later began working at Walmart Automotive Department until his retirement in 1999.Besides Richard's family, his loves included classic cars, aviation and shooting. He belonged to the Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association, Tehama County Aviation Association, and Tehama Shooters. He enjoyed going to car shows and going on tours with the other members. He was an accomplished pilot and loved flying and being around other pilots so much he came out of retirement to work at the Red Bluff airport. He also wrote the newsletter for many years for the CHVA club and the Aviation Association. While in the Tehama Shooters, Richard would join his brother Clifford Jr. for some friendly trap shooting.Richard is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Nanette (Juan) Rodriguez, Deborah (Richard) Hopper, grandchildren Haley (Corey) Weaver, Jacob (Jessica Allen) Hopper, great granddaughter Saige Weaver, his brother Clifford (Syble) Taylor Jr., and many other cherished family and friends.. A service will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 at 9:30 at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery in Igo, California. Masks will be required.