













Richard "Shawn" Fletcher





July 2, 1967 - July 2, 2020







Our Brother "SHAWN "Fletcher was one of a kind. He lived by a compassionate "HUGE HEART" for others. He was always helping someone with something though he did not have much in material goods, his riches were family and friends. He worked with our Dad "L.R. (Dick) Fletcher" in the painting business for many years. Many businesses in Red Bluff CA, and other locations besides many homes had the privilege of their handy work. There were a few churches that also received their painting skills. With family, if something broke down or needed replacement, SHAWN was the first one all of us called. He had inherited this knack of figuring it out, and fixing items from his grandfather that none of his siblings had really picked up. What he could do with duct tape and wire until you could get the right parts was sure genius. His love of animals led him to running a dog rescue for many years. Helping animals that had been mistreated and finding them better homes was a passion. His other passion was motorcycles, there were many adventures had on a bike by him. He was a grandson, son, brother, father, uncle and friend to many. He entered this world on July 2, 1967, Inglewood, California due to our Mother who insisted on having sons. It was her great joy. He left this world on July 2, 2020 in Red Bluff California. Many years ago on March 28, 1968, our family was sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Los Angeles Temple. So for our family we know that Shawn has gone to be with our parents. L. R. (Dick) Fletcher passed on November, 2019 & Sue J. Fletcher passed on April, 1979.He is survived by his children, son Jarimiah, spouse (Krystal) Smith of Greeneville, Tennessee and grandchild Navy and daughter Caitlan Dean, fiancée (Mike Carpenter) and grandchild Kaden of Anderson, California.Shawn's siblings are Linnea Fletcher of Palisade, Colorado, Renee (Dave) Goddard of Red Bluff, California, Tom Fletcher of Fruitland, Idaho and many nephews and nieces. Also Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Colorado and Arizona.There will be a private family dedication for Shawn and plan to have a Celebration of Life later next yearThe family has requested that flowers can be sent to the cemetery, though in lieu of flowers for those that hold animals dear, you can make a donation to your favorite animal/dog rescue in the name of "Shawn".