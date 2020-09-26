Richard Vanek















Richard Merle Vanek, age 78, died Saturday, September 19th, a long time resident of Corning California. He was born December 2, 1941 in Portland, Oregon. He moved to Corning in 1947, where he met his wife Carolyn Jean Duncan, married and established a family and several businesses in Corning and surrounding areas.Richard is survived by his wife Carol, married 60 wonderful years, his son Timothy Vanek, of Gerber, CA, and daughter Tamberin Vanek Alt, of Las Vegas, NV. Along with two sisters, Sylvia Vanek Yates of Redding, CA, Christine Vanek Gilbreath of Redding, CA and brother, Patrick Kelly of Marysville. CA. Richard has 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Vanek-Bray, Kayla Vanek Williams, and Taylor Alt. Along with 3 great-grand children: Cooper Bray, Addison Louise Williams, and Paige Lee Butler.Richard was a shoe repairman by family trade. He and Carol started with a small business named Corning Shoe Repair 1965; from there he expanded his business to include western belts, buckles, western books, and work books, named Corning Shoe Store. Richard and Carol remodeled an old decrepit building and transformed it into the R Bar C, where they expanded to western and work attire and accessories along with the family trade of shoe repair.In the 1980's Richard had the foresight to invest in property closer to interstate 5, where he went on to build a strip mall that housed the ever expanding family business R Bar C Western Store. Between the Western store, construction, his family and his love for hunting and fishing, Richard lived a full and adventurous life. He was well respected by his peers and family and friends. We all love and will certainly miss you!