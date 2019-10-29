|
In Loving Memory
Richard Wayne Brownfield
July 9, 1942 - October 6, 2019
Sunday, October 6th Richard closed the chapter with his battle with cancer and began a new journey walking with the Lord and Savior. Richard Brownfield was born in Red Bluff, California on July 9, 1942 to Theodore and Ella Brownfield. Richard was one of seven brothers and sisters. Richard with brother James ran the family business, Oak Hill Granite and Marble Works building monuments and headstones for 57 years. Many family and friends have memories of Richard enjoying hunting out west and fishing on the river. Richard was also involved in youth sports as a coach and city league sports as a player, umpire, and referee. Preceded in passing by his parents Theodore and Ella, sister Theodora, and brothers James and Donald. Survived by his long time partner and best friend Karen Lunsford, son Shawn and Kathleen Brownfield, son Brandon and Amy Brownfield, and daughter in law Robin Brownfield. Grandchildren Nolan, Bodie, Jasmyne, Anthoni, and Tony. Brothers Robert and Larry. Sister Eleanor. Extended Family Skip Mendonsa, Sharen Finn, and the McKenzie clan.
Gravesite services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a gathering at the Elks Lodge in Red Bluff at 3:00 pm.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019