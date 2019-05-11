













ROBERT EARL CASAD





March 25, 1951 ~ April 8, 2019









In Loving Memory of Robert Earl Casad





Robert "Bobby" Earl Casad, 68 years old, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019 in Red Bluff, CA. His loving friends and caregivers, Babe Mason and Pam Dennis, were by his side. Robert was born in Oroville, California on March 25, 1951 to Benjamin C. and Roberta L. Casad. He lived and attended schools throughout California, finally settling in Red Bluff in October of 2002.





Robert enjoyed spending time at family gatherings and with friends. He loved animals and often frequented the local pet store. He loved the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair and could be found in the animal barns or riding the carnival rides. Robert had a special interest in rescue vehicles and helicopters. Many times he could be seen riding in the fire truck at the end of a parade, blasting the siren. Some of his other interests included fishing, listening to music, attending square dances as well as ballroom dances. He participated in the Special Olympics for many years, in many events.





Robert is survived by his mother, Roberta L. Casad, brothers Benjamin C. Casad Jr. and Steven R. (Molly) Casad, nieces and nephew, Emily (Thomas) Sims, Maggie Casad, Allison Casad, and Tim (Jennifer) Casad; great-niece and nephew, Breyanna V. Casad and Benjamin S. Casad. Extended Red Bluff family includes Babe Mason, Pam Dennis, David (Gail) Mason, Mark Kurz, Andrew Kurz and Carolyn Boyce. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin C. Casad Sr.





There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St, Red Bluff, CA.





In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to:





Tehama County Animal Shelter, PO Box 38, Red Bluff, California 96080 or Tehama County Special Olympics, c/o Debbie Hess, 19620 Red Bank Rd., Red Bluff, CA 96080