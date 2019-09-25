Home

Robert H. Ward


1939 - 2019
June 8, 1939 - August 6, 2019




Robert H. Ward was born on June 8, 1939 in Elizabethton, TN and went home on August 6, 2019 in Red Bluff, CA. Bob is predeceased by his parents Spencer (Bill) and Lucy Ward. Survivors are Aunt Davie Carriger of Johnson City, TN; sister Jean (Wally) Freemyers and brother Jim Ward of Red Bluff, CA; brother Tom (Rachel) Ward of Fayette, MO; children Babette (Don) Hetts of Chico, CA; Shannon (Jim) Logan of Clarksville, TN and Rob (Sharon) Sibert of Gilbert, AZ. He also leaves 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in California and Tennessee. Bob's family is forever grateful for his loving companion Charon Novak who provided much love, support and strength to him in the last years of his life.


Bob came to Red Bluff in 1956 and started working at Interstate Container Corporation which was bought out by Diamond Plywood, where he worked until it closed. He worked at the Tehama County Department of Education, was a security guard for several security companies, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department as a Star and was a Boy Scout Troop #154 1eader. In the late 1960's and early 1970's Bob was also a volunteer firemen and worked hard to provide the support during many trying times in our community.


After coming to California Bob became very interested in the history of Red Bluff and Tehama County. Over the years he collected pictures, insulators, bottles and a variety of other items. Bob is greatly missed by his family, plus the many work and collector friends he had gained through the years. Per Bob's wishes there will be no public memorial service, the family will gather at a later time. In his memory he requested any donations be made to Boy Scout Troop #154 or .
Published in Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
