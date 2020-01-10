|
ROBERT "BOB" JONES
Robert "Bob" Jones, longtime resident of Red Bluff, went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020. He grew up in Winnemucca, Nevada where he then enlisted into the military. He was active in WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific and received various medals including a purple heart. After getting out of the military he met the love of his life, Mary (Good) Jones they were married 53 years, before her passing. Bob is also preceded in death by his daughter Kathy Ellington and son Allen Jones. He is survived by his daughter Susan and Jim Snead of Eyota, MN and sons Bill and Mary Jones of Winnemucca, NV and Earl and Marcy Jones of Fallon, NV. Grandchildren David Youngman, Mary Youngman, Johnathan Snead, Christina Hoeft, Violet Steinkamp, Heather Harrison, Joel Snead, Laura Snead, Bobby Jones, Suzi Jones, Matthew Jones, Melissa Jones, and several great-grandchildren.
Burial service will be held at 2pm, Oak Hill Cemetery, Monday January 13. A Celebration of life will follow at the First Southern Baptist church, Kimball Road.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020