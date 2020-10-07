













Robert M. Stoufer





June 5, 1928 - September 26, 2020







On Saturday, September 26, 2020 Robert M. Stoufer, or as many knew him Dr. Bob, passed away at the age of 92 at his family home in Red Bluff, CA.Bob was born on June 5th, 1928 in Oakland, CA to John and Violet Stoufer. He and his younger brother Bill grew up in Oakland until 1933 and then in Santa Rosa before moving with their family to Chico, CA in 1938. While in Chico, he completed High School, enrolled at Chico State in 1946 where he met the love of his life Betty Jane White. Bob and Betty were wed on September 2, 1949. He transferred from Chico to U.C. Davis, obtaining a B.S. in Animal Husbandry and Nutrition and was accepted into the U.C. Davis Veterinary School graduating with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1954. After entering the practice of veterinary medicine in Redding with Dr. Connie Ferreira, Bob practiced one year then enlisted in the military. He was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the Army Veterinary Corp. and was assigned to the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, MD during the Korean War. After his two sons were born (1954 and 1956) and after being discharged from the Army, Bob and Betty moved their family back to northern California where he would rejoin practice in Redding with Connie Ferreira as a large and small animal vet before striking out on his own and building Antelope Veterinary Hospital in Red Bluff in 1962. Bob had a true passion for veterinary practice, a love for animals and enjoyed the community of Red Bluff. He expanded his practice by forming a partnership with Dr. Bob Weber, Dr. Bill Hooten, and Dr. Laquin Carlson Hencratt. He remained in the practice until retiring in 1996. He was a former President of the California Veterinary Medical Association, former President of Wilcox Oaks Golf Club, long time member of the Red Bluff Rotary Club and member of the Elks for over 70 years.Bob enjoyed the outdoors; he was an avid snow skier, golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He truly cherished his ski trips with wife Betty and close friends locally and to Idaho, Colorado, and Utah as well as all of his adventures flying his Mooney airplane. Later in life he loved traveling in his motor home and following his granddaughters in their athletic and academic pursuits. After retiring, he enjoyed generally good health and on almost any Tuesday through Friday you could find him golfing with his buddies Doug Sale and Pete Peterson at Wilcox Oaks. If you were lucky enough to join them for a round you were guaranteed a lot of stories, fun, and laughs. Bob always expressed gratitude and happiness in his life, frequently stating how blessed he felt for his family and friends. He is survived by his two sons, Steven Stoufer and John Stoufer (Kathy Mendonca), two granddaughters Chelsy Stoufer and Shannon Comninos (Sean), and great-grandson Adam. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Betty Jane Stoufer in 2008 and his brother Bill Stoufer in 1990.A celebration of his life will be held at Wilcox Oaks Golf Club on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.