Robert Martin McNeese
1962 - 2020
Robert Martin McNeese


September 30, 1962 - October 7, 2020




Robert Martin McNeese II passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born in Eureka, Ca and moved to Red Bluff, Ca, where he met and married his wife, Carrie. Robert served in the Army for 12 years. He attended The Rock Church of the North State in Red Bluff with his wife and family. He loved reading his bible and studying the Word of God. He received his Doctorate degree in Ministry this year. He loved traveling to the coast, fishing, camping, playing cards and family BBQs. He is survived by his wife, Carrie McNeese, His daughters Alisha & Melissa of Fortuna and his son, Matt of Fortuna and Stepson, John and Stepdaughter, Sarah both of Red Bluff. His grandchildren Trinity (Alisha), Tanner (Melissa), Opal, Jalynn, Brooke, and Mathis (Matt). Memorial services will be Friday October 16, 2020 @ 1:00pm at The Rock Church of the North State @ 285 Gilmore Rd, Red Bluff, CA, officiating the service will be his Pastor, Nathan Cox.

Published in Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
The Rock Church of the North State
