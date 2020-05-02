Robert Nolan Diehl
Robert Nolan Diehl


July 4, 1946 - April 18, 2020




Robert Nolan Diehl was born in Casper, Wyoming to Nolan and Ann Diehl. He went to grammar school in Edinburgh, Scotland, and graduated high school in Valdosta, Georgia. After high school he joined the Army and served 20 years before retiring in 1986. He served 2 tours in Vietnam, one as an advisor. He married the love of his life Linda Horton in 1979 in Augsburg, Germany. His son Brian was born there before returning to the States and serving 3 years at Ft. Ord Army base in Monterey, California. His daughter Morgan was born there before heading on to Kunia, Hawaii 3 years before retirement. After retiring to Red Bluff, he worked as a Security Officer in Chico until his second retirement in 2002. A dedicated father and loving spouse, he worked hard to support his family. He always made sure the kids worked hard in school and at their jobs. He always knew how to put a smile on people's faces everywhere he went. His humor will be forever engraved in our hearts.


Bob is survived by spouse Linda, son Brian and daughter Morgan of Red Bluff; brothers Brad (Pam) Diehl of Red Bluff, Scott Diehl of Twain Hart and sister Becky (Howard) Rainer of Utah, and numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.


A mass for the repose of his soul will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church. He will be interred at St Marys Cemetery when time permits. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Parkinsons Foundation or Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.org), Agent Orange, in Bob's memory.

Published in Daily News on May 2, 2020.
