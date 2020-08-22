1/1
Robert Paul Hickman
April 13, 1930 - August 13, 2020




Robert Paul Hickman died on August 13, 2020 at Oakridge Healthcare Center in Roseville, California. Robert was born in Cedar Rapids, lowa on April 13th, 1930 to Fred and Lucille Hickman.


He graduated from Roosevelt High School and Upper Iowa University. He got lucky when he married Ruth Mary Traeger on June 1, 1952 in Sumner, lowa. For two years, Robert served his country in the United States Army, receiving CIA training. In 1958 Robert and family moved to Southern California where he taught Jr High for several years in the Los Angeles City School District. After accepting the position of Vice-Principal at Red Bluff Union High School in 1970, Robert and his family moved to Red Bluff, California where he later became Principal at RBUHS until his retirement in 1985. Known to have wanderlust, Robert and Ruth traveled extensively in the US & Europe. Robert & Ruth formed a touring company, R&R Travel, guiding small groups on tours in European countries. When he wasn't traveling, Robert managed property in Sacramento and enjoyed spending time with his family, growing delicious tomatoes and making incredible homemade ice cream for birthday celebrations. Robert is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth; his children Brit (Lynda) Hickman, Linda (Kevin) Paddock and Laura (Tim) Fletcher; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and his sister Betty Fahrenbach.


He was predeceased by grandson Justin Fletcher and his brother Donald Hickman.

Published in Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020.
