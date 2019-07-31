|
ROCKIE (KEITH) BOUNDS
On July 12, 2019 Rockie (Keith) Bounds entered the gates of Heaven where he had longed to be after fighting a four year battle of Melanoma.
The Lord held his hand as the angles sang and those of us that were left behind shed tears of joy and sadness.
Keith was a carpenter his entire life and for the past fifteen years he was a project manager for Newport Properties who he loved working for.
Keith was predeceased by his Mother Frances, Father Cassie (Rocky). And many aunts, uncles, cousins. He is survived by his sister Cynthia, brother in law Martin Hoofard, niece Rebecca Lopez (David), Nephew Dale (Nicola), Sons Brian of Florida and Jared of Citrus Heights. Grand children Layla, Liam , Cheyenne, Shelby. He loved all of them so much including his great nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Contributions can be made to Melanoma research.
Published in Daily News on July 31, 2019