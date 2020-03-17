|
RODNEY TURNER
June 8, 1940 ~ March 8, 2020
Rodney Turner of Los Molinos, CA, passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 79.
Rod was born June 8, 1940 in Merced, CA to Alva (Dutch) and Mary Turner. His family moved to Quincy, CA shortly thereafter.
He attended schools in Quincy, grades 1 through 12 and graduated from Quincy High School in 1958, serving as class president his senior year. Rod was chosen most athletic by his graduating class and led the varsity basketball team in scoring and in a league championship as a senior. He also set a single game record during a winning football season by scoring 5 touchdowns in the team's final game. Another honor he considered special was being selected to play for The North Team in the Sacramento Valley All Star Football Game, played in Sacramento the summer following graduation.
After an active term with the California National Guard, Rod's early working career included bookkeeping with Boss and Semer, Quincy Public Accountants, the position of Title Examiner for local title and escrow firms and Office Manager for the Plumas County Assessor. Later on he was a partner in a small real estate office that involved the purchase and sale of rural parcels of land, including the harvest and delivery of merchantable timber to regional lumber mills.
After moving to Los Molinos in 1990, he worked as operations manager for a private water company in Gerber, CA until its sale to the local services district in 1999.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Lynn Radford. He is survived by sister Ruth Salinas of Red Bluff and 5 children, Tara of Chile, Jennifer of San Francisco, Bradley of Quincy, Joshua and Jaime both of Durham.
At Rod's request no services will be held.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020