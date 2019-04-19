Home

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakhill Cemetery
ROLON ALBERT WILSON


ROLON ALBERT WILSON


9-25-1938 ~ 4-5-2019




Rolon Albert Wilson, 80, of Red Bluff passed away April 5, 2019. He was born to Sidney and Esther Wilson September 25, 1938, in Red Bluff, CA.


He resided in Pittsburg, CA, and then Red Bluff. Rolon worked for Pacific Bell for 40 plus years.


Rolon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time in the mountains.


Rolon was preceded in death by his wife Charlene in 1997.


He is survived by his sons Kevin and Tim Wilson; brother Gene Wilson; and sister Eileen Dotson, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.


Services will be held at Oakhill Cemetery April 25, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019
