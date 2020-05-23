Ronald D. Stryker
1939 - 2020
Ronald D. Stryker


November 6, 1939 - May 11, 2020




Ronald D. Stryker, 80, a resident of Silver City, NM entered eternal rest Monday, May 11, 2020 at Gila Regional Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1939 at Red Bluff, CA to Robert Foster Stryker and Ruth Butler Stryker. Mr. Stryker proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his loving wife Loreen Stryker of the family home; two sons, Jack Stryker and wife Jean of OR; Raymond Stryker of Silver City; two daughters, Helen Stryker of Sacramento, CA; Terri Stryker of WA; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Violet. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert and Raymond Stryker; one sister, Carolyn Ceri. No service will be held as per family wishes. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Daily News on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
(505) 537-0777
