Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Perry (Rip) Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Perry (Rip) Clark Obituary








Roy Perry (Rip) Clark


November 30, 1944 - February 24, 2020




Rip was born November 30, 1944, in Fall River Mills, CA. and died February 24, 2020 at Dignity Health hospital in Redding, CA.


Rip grew up in Burney, CA. and graduated from Fall River High School. After high school he joined the Navy serving in Japan and Vietnam. He worked all over the United States, Australia and New Zealand. After moving to Red Bluff he worked for the Green Barn Bar and Restaurant as a Bartender for many years before retiring and moving to Redding.


Rip leaves behind brothers Don (Lynda) and Rob (Kris) as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and his loving companion Spade.


Arrangements are being provided by Allan and Dahl Chapel, 530-243-1525, and services will be held Tuesday, March 17th at 12:30 at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -