|
|
RUTH E. WAGENMAN
October 26, 1933 ~ February 11, 2020
Ruth E. Wagenman, 86 years old, of Gerber, CA passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
She was born on October 26, 1933 to Julius and Dorothy Willhite in Oklahoma.
On November 3, 1951, she married Dean Wagenman in Oregon.
In September of 1952 she was blessed with twin sons Jerry & Jackie. Followed by 2 more children Janet and Robert. In 1957 they moved to Gerber.
Ruth worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a Dietician until she retired in 1997 after 35 years.
Ruth was a devoted mother, driving her sons and other neighbor kids to little league games. She loved playing on pool and shuffleboard teams.
She was a much loved grandmother who always had them visiting her.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Dean and sons Jerry & Jackie.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Janet (Dave) Goularte and son, Robert (Deanna), as well as 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Ruth's family invites all who knew and loved her to share in a celebration of life on February 28th at the Veterans Memorial Hall, Los Molinos at 3:00pm.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020