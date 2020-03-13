Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061

SARAH CLARICE CHAMBERLAIN


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH CLARICE CHAMBERLAIN Obituary



SARAH CLARICE CHAMBERLAIN


March 18, 1948 ~ March 10, 2020




Sarah Clarice Chamberlain, age 71, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Tuesday, (March 10, 2020) at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.


She was born on March 18, 1948 in Fresno, California, the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Lena Maxine Rhea Shepherd.


She worked as a real estate broker in Red Bluff, CA. who enjoyed horseback riding, sewing, camping and going on trips in their motor home.


She is survived by her husband, Timothy Charles Chamberlain of Clarkson; children, John Donivan Hollaway, Mark Allen Bryer, Stevana Hill Sedita and Kevin Chamberlain; nephew, Gary Blaylock, siblings, Sharon Maxine Spurgeon (Don Charles), Susan Dee Smith (David); and grandchildren, Heather Michelle Hollaway, John Douglas Hollaway, Emily Bryer, Bree Bryer, Shylie Brynn Sedita, Raygina Marie Chamberlain, Jonathan Chamberlain and Patrick Chamberlain.


She was preceded in death by her parents.


In keeping with her wishes cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at 1:00 PM at the Dermitt Funeral Home.


The family will be greeting friends beginning at 12:00 PM (noon) on Tuesday until time of services.


Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -