SARAH ELAINE BROGDON
January 4, 1955 ~ November 5, 2019
Sarah Elaine Brogdon, of Corning went to be with the Lord on Nov. 5th, 2019, age 64. Sarah was born January 4th, 1955 to the late Everette and Ione Brogdon. Sarah was apart of a large family where she was one of 10 children and was like a mother to her younger siblings.
Sarah was a Corning High School Graduate. Although she moved around, she always stayed in the surrounding area of her hometown. She eventually moved back into town 13yrs ago, where she loved her ranch style home and country life.
Sarah's faith was strong as she loved the Lord with all her heart. This showed through her life as she was very compassionate, gentle and always willing to help. As a caregiver, she had a nurturing spirit, and never backed down to a challenge. You could always count on Sarah to show up with something to give, even when she had nothing, her heart was big, and she found a way. She was known by her family for always bringing food or baked treats. Sarah enjoyed being silly with her grandkids, traveling to visit family, spending time with her church family, antiques, books, and being in the kitchen.
She is survived and missed by her four children, Dalene Draper, Veronica Poteet, Stephanie Osborn, Joshua Frisk, her 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, As well as her surviving siblings, extended family and many friends.
The Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16th, 1pm- at Foursquare Gospel Church in Corning, followed with a gathering at the residence on Houghton Ave. Service and Gathering are open to all family and friends.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019