SEAN CHARLES DONOVAN GREEN
Sean Charles Donovan Green passed away at Evergreen Health in Kirkland, Washington on Christmas Eve, 2019, of natural causes. He was 65. He was the son of Theodore Charles Green and Sarah Lou Williams. He spent his early life in Red Bluff, California and his adult life in Kirkland, Washington. He was a graduate of Red Bluff High School and of the University of Washington, where he studied Architectural Design. He had a great love of downhill skiing, of playing chess, and of collecting vintage memorabilia. He is remembered for his brilliance, his keen sense of humor, his meticulous artistic personality, and his protective qualities. He was and is greatly loved. He is survived by his paternal aunt Dorothy Green Burgess, by two sisters Cynthia Christensen and Cheryl Green, by numerous cousins, nephews, and a niece, and by many friends including longtime friend and housemate Joyce Chee.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020