|
|
Sherrill Louise Conner
June 4, 1948 – November 13, 2019
Sherrill Louise Conner went to be with her Savior on November 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sherrill was born June 4, 1948 in Ventura, California, the third child of Edgar and Ruby Conner. The family moved to Red Bluff in 1956. Her father started the Conner Tile Company shortly thereafter.
She attended Bidwell School and graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1966. She was employed for many years by the Oropeza family at Francisco's Mexican Restaurant. In later years, she worked in medical billing.
High Point Assembly of God, which was formerly Bethel Temple Assembly of God, was her life-long church home. Over the years she served in a number of ministries including choir, children's ministries, youth group, Sunday school secretary, sports ministries, and preparing materials for Sunday worship. One of the highlights of her service to the Lord was a missions trip to Spain.
Sherrill was predeceased by her parents and an older brother, Gary. She is survived by older brother Ken Conner (Karen), nephews Dennis Conner (Jennifer), Wesley Conner, Timothy Conner, nieces Pamela Jackson (Matthew), Lisa Conner and a large, extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday November 21, 2019 at Highpoint Assembly of God Church in Red Bluff, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the youth department of High Point Assembly.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019