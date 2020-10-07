













Shirley Ann (Hale) Baker





February 28, 1937 - September 29, 2020







Shirley went to be with the Lord on September 29th, 2020, at the age of 83, with her kids by her side. Shirley was born in White River, South Dakota to Everett and Orpha Hale on February 28th, 1937.She is proceeded in death by her mom, dad, and siblings Elmo, Bill, Larry, Naomi and Delores. Her sons Greg and Phillip also proceeded her in death. Shirley is survived by siblings Howard, David, Alan, Juanita, Sharon and Ramona. Shirley also leaves behind her children, Irene, Mindy, Karan, Chris, Gail and Michael.Shirley's legacy blessed this world with her contribution of more than 50 of God's children. One of the happiest times of the year was celebrating Christmas and thanksgiving with all of her family around her.A remembrance service on October 9 @ 11am for Shirley will be at the Assembly of God church in Tehama (295 D. Street) with a potluck lunch following in the fellowship hall.Shirley will always be remembered as "the strongest woman I've ever known!" We will love and miss you so very much!