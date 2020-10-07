1/1
Shirley Ann (Hale) Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share








Shirley Ann (Hale) Baker


February 28, 1937 - September 29, 2020




Shirley went to be with the Lord on September 29th, 2020, at the age of 83, with her kids by her side. Shirley was born in White River, South Dakota to Everett and Orpha Hale on February 28th, 1937.


She is proceeded in death by her mom, dad, and siblings Elmo, Bill, Larry, Naomi and Delores. Her sons Greg and Phillip also proceeded her in death. Shirley is survived by siblings Howard, David, Alan, Juanita, Sharon and Ramona. Shirley also leaves behind her children, Irene, Mindy, Karan, Chris, Gail and Michael.


Shirley's legacy blessed this world with her contribution of more than 50 of God's children. One of the happiest times of the year was celebrating Christmas and thanksgiving with all of her family around her.


A remembrance service on October 9 @ 11am for Shirley will be at the Assembly of God church in Tehama (295 D. Street) with a potluck lunch following in the fellowship hall.


Shirley will always be remembered as "the strongest woman I've ever known!" We will love and miss you so very much!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RedBluffDailyNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved