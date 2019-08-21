|
Shirley Ann Salinas
June 7, 1938 - August 12, 2019
Shirley Ann Salinas, 81, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 surrounded by her family and the Spirits of loved ones that have gone before her. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 7th, 1938. Before moving her family from San Francisco to Red Bluff in 1969, Shirley worked as a telephone operator and as a secretary for Dunn and Bradstreet. She also became the first crossing guard for the Red Bluff Union School District in 1979 as well as a yard duty supervisor at Bidwell Elementary until her retirement in 1988. After her retirement, she and her husband Theodore traveled the States extensively. She was a devoted mother of eight and a surrogate mother to many children she took under her wing. She loved spending time with her family and her loving companion pets, cooking, gardening, reading, traveling, bird watching, engaging in conversation, listening to music and playing computer games. She was everyone's mother, grandmother and confidant as she was honest, kind, generous and forgiving with an unconditional love for all. She had a sharp, intelligent mind and a sense of humor that carried her through hard times, right to the day of her passing. Those that knew her, loved her. She will be greatly missed.
Shirley is preceded in death by her newborn son, Michael David Salinas, mother, Nellie Sina Cramblit, father, Leslie Marty Cramblit, brother, Leslie Cramblit, husband, Theodore Elliott Salinas and daughter, Teresa Marie McEnaney (Michael McEnaney). Survivors include her seven children, William Elliot Salinas Jr. (Ruthie Salinas), Juanita Salinas (Mark Stevens), Yolanda McKenna (Douglas McKenna), Jessica Salinas Brown (Kurtis Brown), Cheryl Jackson (Bill Jackson), Barbara Salinas and Katrina Salinas Calloway (Jay Calloway), as well as her sister Donna Pierce (Paul Pierce) and nephew, Austin Pierce, twenty grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren and her constant pet companion, Scruffy.
"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill."
Services will be held at the The Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California on Friday, August 23 at 1230. Jon VanFossen will be officiating.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019