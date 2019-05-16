













Shirley May Riley





March 6, 1937 - May 11, 2019









Shirley May Riley, born March 6, 1937; deceased May 11, 2019. Parents Ralph and Joyce Madison. Born in Salix, Iowa. Early years were spent on farms in Iowa and Nebraska. She graduated from Anthon, Iowa High School in 1955.





Shirley worked as a teller in Sioux City, Iowa, until she married Airman Gerald McNeely. They were parents to Bruce McNeely (deceased) and twins Keith McNeely of Escondido, California and Kathy (Mike) Lipford of Long View, Washington. Military moves were a part of their life.





While working as the Executive Secretary of the Warden in the Chino Correctional Facility, Chino, California, she met and married Officer Edward Riley. They moved to Warner Springs, California. Shirley retired to be a full time home maker and mother of their son, Michael (Dawna) Shingletown, California. It was during this time that she became a devoted member of the Jehovah Witnesses in Warner Springs. Upon Edwards retirement, they built a home in rural Red Bluff and raised their son Michael.





Shirley was an avid reader and found great joy and comfort in studying the Jehovah's Witness Bible and joining other members in neighborhood witnessing.





Shirley has nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by Edward, son Bruce McNeely and a grandson, Bruce McNeely. She is survived by many neices and nephews and her five siblings: David (Karen) Madison of Ramona, California, Madi Gates, Brian (Betty) Madison, Sherry Madison, and Steven (Doris) Madison, all of Red Bluff, California.





A service is scheduled at the Red Bluff Kingdom Hall, 755 Reed Avenue, Red Bluff, CA, on June 8th, at 2:00 PM.





There will be a private gathering of Shirley's relatives following the service.