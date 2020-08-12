1/1
Steven William Hall
1951 - 2020
Steven William Hall


August 10, 1951 - July 30, 2020




Steven William Hall, 68, of Lyman Springs (Paynes Creek), died at home on July 30 of natural causes.


Born Aug. 10, 1951, in Muncie, Ind., and raised in Bloomington, Ind. he grew up exploring the outdoors, working various jobs, and attended Indiana University.


He worked at Sequoia and Lassen Volcanic national parks, Coulee Dam Recreational Area, and was a self-employed woodcutter. He spent most of his career as a forest fire patrolman for Sierra Pacific Industries. Steve had an impressive chainsaw collection, was a history buff, an avid reader, and loved superhero movies and comic books. He liked traveling, and recently went on a Scandinavian trip. He worked hard to provide for his family and was always willing to help friends out.


He is survived by wife of 42 years, Renee; brothers Jay of Bloomington, and Michael (Geraldine) of Colorado; son Justin (Patti) of Redding; daughter Sara (Chris) of La Habra; and grandkids Aiden, Chloe, and Anna.


Read more and leave condolences under his obit on Red Bluff Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers website, www.chapeloftheflowers.net. No public services. If you'd like to honor Steve, take a hike in the forest. He was a true mountain man and woodsman, through and through.

Published in Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
816 Walnut St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
5305271174
