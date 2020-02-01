|
SUSAN ELAINE HUBBARD
October 14, 1939 ~ January 23, 2020
Susan Elaine Hubbard went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Susan was born to Albeno and Susanna (Martinez) Martine on October 14, 1939, in Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Hub" Hubbard, son Tod Hubbard (Sandie) of Susanville, California, daughter Lori Hubbard of Redding, California, and older sister Loyola "Lil" Vasquez of Colorado, 3 granddaughters, Kendall Hubbard, Cady Porter, and Chelsea Walls (Aaron), 7 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Susan was the youngest of 13 children and spent the majority of her life in California being raised by her older sister, Kay (Martine) Morgan-Crane of Corning, California.
Susan and Hub met while in grammar school; it was a love of their lifetime which led to a 59 year marriage.
Susan was an avid tennis player and passed her love of the game to her daughter Lori. She enjoyed cooking for her family, with chili verde being one of the family favorites. She passed her passion for cooking on to her son Tod, and eventually her granddaughter Kendall. She was known for large family gatherings on the holidays; always insisting the festivities be held at her home in Red Bluff.
The family spent many summers camping with family and friends; Susan loved to camp anywhere near the ocean. Her other hobbies included decorating her home seasonally, shopping, playing Bunko, various card games, and games of chance at the local casinos.
Susan was a longtime active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Red Bluff chapter. After raising her two children, Susan went to work for the Tehama Trader and eventually the Red Bluff Daily News as a Sales and Advertising Representative.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2020; date/time/place will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020