



Teresa Kathleen Catlett





June 23, 1965 - August 14, 2020







Teresa Kathleen Catlett passed away peacefully on August 14th, at the age of 55 years. She was born in Red Bluff, CA on June 23rd, 1965. She was preceded in death by her mother Carol Crooker. Survived by her spouse Billy Daugherty. Lovingly remembered by her fathers Jim Catlett and Charles Moller; her three siblings Gary Catlett, James Catlett, and Renee Moller; Her four children Samantha, Ricki, Hannah and John Yochum; and her four grandchildren Gabby, Bailee, Harper and Jackson.We will carry you in our hearts forever.