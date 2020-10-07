1/
Terry Bryson Stephenson
Terry Bryson Stephenson


April 12, 1961 - March 12, 2020




On Thursday, March 12, 2020 Terry Bryson Stephenson passed away at the age of 58. He is survived by his son Bryce and wife Angie, his brother Marc and wife Summer, mother and father in law John & Karen Miller, sister in law Lisa Davison Miller and nephew Sagan Davison. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Steve, and his mother Nadine.


Terry was born April 12, 1961 to Steve and Nadine Stephenson in Medford, Oregon. Their family moved to Red Bluff before Terry started grade school. He graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1979 and took a job in oil exploration taking him to most every state over the next five years. When he returned home, he took a job with Sierra Pacific Industries where he worked for 29 years. His last job for the past 5 years was with Wheeler Logging. On February 27, 1987 he married Angie Miller and fifteen years later November 1, 2002, his son Bryce Hansen Stephenson was born.


Terry was known for outgoing personality and his ability to talk to anyone; there was never a stranger in Terry's world. He had a passion for sports. As a youth he played baseball, basketball and football. He was on several recreational baseball league teams in his 20s & 30s. There was not a sport that he did not love to watch on television including NFL football, March Madness, Wrestling, Olympics and even figure skating. He also loved old western movies.


A celebration of life will be held at Cone Gove Park on Sunday October 11th, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. Come and share a story with his son Bryce of the Terry we all knew and loved.

Published in Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
