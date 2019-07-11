Services Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel 41 West San Luis Salinas , CA 93901 (831) 424-0311 Resources More Obituaries for TERRY BENGARD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? TERRY MARIE BENGARD

1941 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email













TERRY MARIE BENGARD





February 4, 1941 ~ July 2, 2019









Terry Bengard, age 78, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with blood cancer. She spent her last days on the ranch in Salinas where she grew up and raised her family with her husband, Tom. Terry was surrounded by her loving family and friend, Joanne Tregenza.





Terry was born February 4, 1941 to Arthur and Marie Sconberg in Salinas, California. She grew up on Lorimer Street along with her brother Bruce. It was there that she made many of her life-long friends. The family spent weekends and summers riding horses, hunting and enjoying the outdoors on her grandfather's ranch just outside of town. She looked back on her childhood fondly and had many wonderful stories to tell. She loved the California Rodeo and she never missed a performance. Terry graduated from Salinas Union High School in 1958. She attended U.C. Davis that fall, where she met her partner in life, Tom Bengard.





Tom and Terry were married on March 5, 1959. For the next 60 years they followed their passion for agriculture. Everywhere they went, they became part of the community and supported local causes. Terry had a deep appreciation for the land and respect for the animals in her care. Her true passion in life was animal husbandry. She started out raising sheep and later concentrated her efforts on cattle. She became an expert in animal health and genetics. Terry had a very active role in running the cattle business and she was well known and respected in the cattle industry. In 2012, she was honored by being chosen Monterey County Cattlewoman of the Year.





Cooking and entertaining were among Terry's many talents. Upon entering her home, Terry's kindness and generosity could be felt by all. She was very fond of the western way of life and the hospitality that she extended to her guests was legendary. Terry loved the holidays most of all. This is when she went all-out, decorating her home and preparing wonderful meals for her family and friends to enjoy. The memories and traditions that she passed down will be with her family forever.





Terry's family was always the center of her life. She and Tom have three children, Bardin, Tracy and Tom. Terry was a devoted grandmother and she supported each of her ten grandchildren in all of their endeavors throughout her life. She attended countless fairs, rodeos, horseshows, music recitals, graduations, baseball, football, basketball, lacrosse and soccer games, and she was their biggest fan. Terry would be the first to tell you that she had a wonderful life. She grew up during a great time in history and the opportunities were endless. She married a man who shared her passion for agriculture and supported her dreams. She had three children that she was proud of. She made countless friends throughout her lifetime and kept them all close. She and Tom had many employees over the years that were like family to her and she was grateful for their help and service. Terry loved her animals, especially her dogs and her horses, and she had many good ones over the years. She will be missed by her family, friends, employees, pets, and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her.





Terry was preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur and Marie Sconberg, and her brother, Bruce Sconberg.





She is survived by her husband Tom Bengard and her three children, Bardin (Pam) Bengard, Tracy (Paul) Pezzini and Tom (Louise) Bengard, all of Salinas. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Bridget (Chris) Rotticci, Bardin (Stephanie) Bengard, Sarah Bengard, Christian Bengard, Haley Pezzini, Wesley Pezzini, Michael Bengard, Jamie Bengard, Owen Bengard and Nick Bengard, and four great grandchildren, Blair and Walter Rotticci and Penelope and Daphne Bengard.





A private family service will be held at the ranch. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation in Terry's memory to supporting youth in agriculture, providing for the welfare of pets, or promoting agriculture in the State of California.





Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.





Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com Published in Daily News on July 11, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries