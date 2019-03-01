|
THEODA BERNICE (SHAW) JANTZEN
Jan 21, 1920 ~ February 14, 2019
Bernice passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on February 14, 2019 at the age of 99. She had so wanted to make it to 100.
She was born to Charles Arthur and Emma Margaret Shaw in Yakima, Washington.
She met and married her husband Raymond Jantzen when they both worked at the Bugnoda Ranch in Little Valley, CA. They had four children, Mickey, Larry, Bonnie & Linda.
She worked at numerous jobs, but retired after 20 years from Diamond International Pulp Division.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, son Mickey Jantzen, daughter Linda Doughty and grandson Keith Jantzen.
She is survived by her son, Larry Jantzen (Trish), daughter Bonnie Burlison (Ken), 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in McArthur, CA at a later date.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019