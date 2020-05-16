













Thomas Eugene Moisey





July 21, 1935 - April 14, 2020









Thomas Eugene Moisey went to be with his Lord and Savior on April l4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 84. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Marcie. His eldest daughter Janet Moisey and granddaughter Victoria. Daughter Laura Green and her husband David. Son Mark Moisey, his wife Julie and grandsons Dustin, Logan, Connor, Jared. Youngest son Matthew Moisey. He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on July 21, 1935. He was the youngest of 9 children who have all gone home to be with the Lord before him. (It's going to be a great reunion.) After high school he enlisted in the Air Force and served 4 years In the Strategic Air Command as a bomb sight technician. He was a Proud Veteran. He came to California in 1958 and went to college on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1962 from California State University, Los Angeles with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Accounting.





He met his wife, Marcie, in October, l960 while at Cal State University, LA where they were both students. He always said, "It was love at first sight." She always said, "He was so adorable I could not resist him." They were married on August 25, 1962. Tom retired in 2002 from education after 38 years. He taught Junior High in La Puente, CA. They moved to Red Bluff in 1972 and was a teaching principal at a rural school for 3 years. He was on the faculty for 5 years at Chico State teaching Principals of Accounting. He then taught briefly at Red Bluff High and found his place at Corning High School. He was on the faculty of Shasta College until 2008, teaching principals of Accounting. He had a passion for teaching accounting classes to adults in the Extended Day Division. He always had encouraging words, made all his students feel important and mentored many of his students. He was known for his good sense of humor and love of his family as he shared stories about their everyday life. His last 12 years in Education were spent as the ROP Director at the Tehama County Department of Education. He served as Chapter Vice President, Chapter President and the Northern Region Coordinator for the State Association of the ROP.





He served on several non profit boards: Tehama County Board of Education Trustee, Tehama County Employers Advisory Council Chair, He was appointed to the State Board of EAC as the Regional Vice President, Salvation Army Advisory Chair, Tehama County Community Action Agency, Tehama County F.E.M.A. Chair, California Retired Teachers Association Area II Communications Chair. He was a former board member of the Red Bluff Rotary Club. Tom and his wife, Marcie, are active in their church, Sacred Heart. Tom taught the 6th grade Children's Faith Formation class for 5 years. Marcie CYO leader (High School Youth group) for 3 years. Readers of scripture on Sundays and as leaders in adult Bible classes from 2002 to 2012. Marcie is a longtime member of the Women's Guild.





Tom with his wife raised a loving family, enjoyed life to its fullest and lived a Godly life. He will be missed by all who knew him. As soon as we can gather a Celebration of Life will be held. He will have a private family Christian interment at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo. A morning mass will be offered on his behalf on his birthday, July 21, 2020 At Sacred Heart Church at 7a,m. (Hopefully we will be back on track). Donations can be made in his memory to the Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus, even though he was not a member he greatly admired all they did for our church community, and to the Sacred Heart Women's Guild who are known for their good works.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store