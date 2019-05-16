













TIMOTHY JAMES SMITH









It's with great sadness the family of Timothy James Smith announces his passing after a long fought battle with ALS. He passed away April 29, 2019. He was 48.





Tim was born in San Luis Obispo, CA. He attended Pacific Union School and Arcata High School. His career in the trucking industry began with his first job at Alto Brothers Trucking, Eureka. In 1996, he began working for Sierra Pacific Industries, Eureka. He started as a truck driver, moved up to Trucking Supervisor, SPI Red Bluff, then to Trucking Superintendent, SPI Anderson. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He looked up to his boss, Ray Gleaton, as a father. He met his best friend, Pat Keenan, while working at SPI.





Tim was an avid hunter in his spare time. As a child he went on many road trips with his grandfather, Ray Frederickson, who instilled the love of outdoors and hunting in him. He could often be found hunting with his friend, Blake Bunnell. Tim also loved to golf, he enjoyed golfing with his childhood friend, Jason Barr. Even without practice, Tim managed to shine on the course, always giving a chuckle to those who golfed with him. He spent his summers at Trinity Lake relaxing with his wife and children. It was his favorite place to be.





Tim is survived by his wife Alicia Hanks Smith, his three precious children, Justin, Brady and Maci, his parents Jim and Pam Smith, his sister Tina Smith.





A memorial service has not been planned at this time. Tim will be forever remembered in the hearts of his family and friends. Published in Daily News on May 16, 2019