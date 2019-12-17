|
|
TOD DOLLING
March 14, 1949 ~ December 9, 2019
Born March 14, 1949, in Los Angeles, California as "Baby Boy Hohn," Tod was adopted days later by Herman and Eleanor Dolling. They made their home on Sherman Drive and the story of Tod's life began to unfold. If you grew up in town, you know that this particular neighborhood was one of a kind. The U-Turn was filled with carefree children who would play outside from sunup to sundown. Being extremely social, even as a young child, Tod would bounce from house to house (perhaps annoying neighbors) in an effort to find other children to play with until it was time to return home. The adventures and stories of occasional mischief are endless, and Tod always seemed to be wrapped into the tales.
At an early age, Tod contracted polio. He was placed in quarantine for three long months in the basement at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Thanks to the dedication of the staff and his parents, Tod made a full recovery, except for the loss of some facial muscles that gave his smile that slight, but charming smirk.
As Tod grew, so did his friend base. With the help of his large and spirited crew, they were able to uncover a little trouble wherever they went. Again, the stories are endless and manage to produce countless smiles whenever they are told. After graduating from Red Bluff Union High School in 1967, he attended college in Sacramento and held a myriad of jobs, but eventually returned to work at the family business, Dolling Insurance (1973). Shortly after, he purchased the office from his father to become the third generation to own the business. In 1974, Tod married the love of his life, Laura Heiber. Daughter, Alesha, was born on November 1, 1975, and son, Travis, on August 14, 1978. He quickly mastered the role of a dedicated and fun-loving father.
He absolutely loved the community of Red Bluff and humbly stepped up to support at every turn. He became a devout Rotarian and championed many downtown projects. Tod helped his club fundraise and eventually purchase the corner lot to rebuild the Cone Kimball Tower. He joined forces with clubmates to initiate Rotary's involvement with the Red Bluff Round-Up's beer sales and he served as Rotary President. Tod also helped create the Downtown Red Bluff Historical Association (later becoming the Downtown Red Bluff Business Association), rang bells for the Salvation Army, collected and distributed toys to families in need, stepped up as a Wilcox Oaks Board Member, and so much more. If an organization or non-profit needed help, Tod Dolling was always your man.
From a very early age, Tod was an avid hunter and fisherman. He would spend weekends and often weeks hunting deer, duck, quail, dove, and pheasant with his family and friends. Longtime friends, John Trede and Don Jones, were typically by his side and hold the key to incredible memories.
As the years passed, one thing continued to ring true for Tod. He was always quick to help anyone who needed it, and above all, he still cared deeply about his family, friends, and community.
Sadly, Tod Dolling, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home on December 9, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Laura, daughter, Alesha (Mike) Young, and son Travis (Kelley).
In the end, we truly believe that he hoped that he had made a difference in the people's lives that he touched as well as in his beloved community. We will remember him as a good man whose days were made richer by the people around him and a life well-lived. He will be sorely missed.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love for Tod. Knowing that he touched so many people's lives positively has left us with a sense of comfort and pride. Per his wishes, there will not be a service. However, we hope that you can keep him in your thoughts and always remember that big heart and slight smirk of a smile.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Red Bluff Rotary Club in memory of Tod (P.O. Box 507, Red Bluff, CA 96080).
Published in Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019