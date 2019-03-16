Services Graveside service 11:00 AM Willows cemetery Celebration of Life Following Services St. Monica's Parish Hall Resources More Obituaries for TONY HOBBS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? TONY EDWARD HOBBS

September 28, 1960 ~ March 10, 2019









Tony Edward Hobbs passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born on September 28, 1960 in Willows, California, to Ronald and Joan Hobbs. The young Tony Hobbs grew up loving trucks and wanting to be a truck driver like his father. In high school, Tony worked as a shop hand for Baker Trucking, learning the trade and developing his work ethic. He had great teachers in his father and Warren and Grover Baker. He attended Willows schools and graduated from Willows High School in 1978, In 1981, he married Irene Hernandez and had two daughters, Nicole & Natisa. He worked for various companies including, but not limited to, Baker Trucking, Johns Manville, ABT and in 1989 he bought his first truck and become and owner operator.





In May 1999 he remarried to Sandra Grajczyk and became a stepfather to Ryan Millard. Tony began to make an impact on the Willows and the North State community when he purchased Baker Trucking and began expansion of the business. The Baker name already had a very solid reputation which to grow on, therefore, Tony and Sandie asked the Baker family to keep the name and the rest is history and how it became Baker Trucking, Inc.. Tony and Sandie also began forging additional ventures including the couple's acquisition of The Last Stand Bar & Grill, warehousing, farming, etc. Today Baker Trucking Inc. and The Last Stand Bar & Grill manages a fleet of 35 trucks and employs 40+ people.





Tony loved the game of golf and recently helped build a house on the Bailey Creek Golf Course at Lake Almanor, participating in the building process and performing much of the labor involved. He enjoyed entertaining his friends and family there and looked forward to retiring there in the future. He also loved to hunt deer and enjoyed an annual hunt every year to Idaho or Colorado with his friends. He was a big sports enthusiast, an avid golfer, loved Nascar, rodeo, 49er football and San Francisco Giants baseball. And, when he wasn't doing all of the above, he enjoyed riding his Harley with all his motorcycle friends.





Tony's unrivaled work ethic and passion for business catapulted him to a level of success beyond expectation. He had a very jovial personality, lovable character, but also a fierce business drive. He was also an active supporter of many organizations, including, FFA, youth football, little league and many others. He graciously supported the community through countless acts of generosity and sponsorships, etc.





Tony is survived by his widow Sandie Hobbs, his daughters Nicole and Natisa, and his son Ryan Millard. Parents, Ron and Joan Hobbs of Willows; brother Frank Hobbs of Battle Mountain, NV; sister Nancy Luton (Joe) of Gig Harbor, WA, father and mother-in-law Gary Sr. and Louise Grajczyk of Corning; sister-in-law Julie O'Neill (Eric), brother-in-law Gary Grajczyk Jr., nephew Brian Hobbs (Jaime), (Brooklynn and Grace), nephew John Hobbs (Jen) (Garrett and Anna), niece Jennifer Portock (Jason) (Jordan and James); nephew Jimmy Daily (Mallory) (Colton and Bryce). And, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.





A celebration of Tony's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Monica's Parish Hall, following graveside services which will take place at 11:00am at the Willows cemetery.





A celebration of Tony's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Monica's Parish Hall, following graveside services which will take place at 11:00am at the Willows cemetery.

Word to the wise……Hug your people and let them know how you feel because it may be the last time. Published in Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019