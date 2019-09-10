|
Travis W. Stock
November 18, 1978 - August 28, 2019
Longtime Red Bluff, Ca. resident Travis W. Stock passed away unexpectedly August 28, 2019. Travis was born on November 18, 1978 in Medford, Oregon. He moved to Red Bluff as a small child and spent his life here. Travis joined the family business from a very young age and devoted his life to the longevity and legacy of his family and his company. He also enjoyed spending time at home and traveling with his family.
Travis is preceded in death by his parents, John and Judy Stock.
He was a devoted Father and Husband to his wife Danyel Stock and his sons Deven (16 yrs old) and Daniel (14 yrs old). Travis also leaves behind brothers Shane Stock and Johnny Stock, sisters Sarah Ramsey and Kamber Stock, Nephew Pierce, Neice Paylin, Grandmother Juanita Geppert and numerous Cousins, Aunts and Uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held to send Travis off "Tri County Drilling and Pump Style" on Saturday September 14th starting at 2pm at 20911 Walnut Street. Please bring anything you would like to drink besides Dr. Pepper and a chair in case we run out.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019