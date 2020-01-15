Home

TWYLITE WALDEN


1926 - 2020
TWYLITE WALDEN Obituary



TWYLITE WALDEN


January 6, 1926 ~ January 8, 2020




Twylite Walden passed away peacefully at her son's home in Durham, Ca., on January 8, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Oklahoma on January 6, 1926, to Harvey and Mae Sparks. She had two sisters, Mavis and Marie, and a younger brother, Jerry. She married Ted Walden in 1941 and had one son, Allen Walden. They eventually moved to Red Bluff, Ca.


For many years, Twylite worked for Sunsweet Growers in Corning Ca as a manager. She also worked daily in her and Ted's peach, prune and walnut orchids. Her greatest love was her son Allen and his wife Cheryl, and her grandkids, Ed, Jodi, Chad and Amber. She also loved dearly her 11 great grandkids and her 6 great-great grandkids. She will be deeply missed by all, but we are at peace knowing she is so happy to be with her husband, sisters and great grandson Christopher again.


The graveside service will be held at Oakhill Cemetery in Red Bluff at 2:00p.m. on January 23, 2020.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020
