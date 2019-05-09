Home

VERNA LORRAINE SCHMITZ


1923 - 2019
VERNA LORRAINE SCHMITZ Obituary



VERNA LORRAINE SCHMITZ


May 12, 1923 ~ May 5, 2019




Verna Lorraine (Steven) Schmitz passed away on May 5, 2019 at the age of 95. Born on May 12, 1923 in Kevin, Montana she moved to Red Bluff, CA at the age of 4. She attended Our Lady of Mercy Academy, CSU, Chico and Shasta College. She married Benedict J. Schmitz on March 12, 1944. They built a home, had 8 children and owned Sunplay Pools. Vema was a devout Catholic, playing the organ and piano at Sacred Heart Church.


She was preceded in death by her husband Benedict, two sons Donald and Peter, her daughter-in-law Carolyn and her siblings- Harold, Clarence, Donna, Cleo and Glen. She leaves behind her sons- Stephen, David (Isabel), her daughters- Diane Schmitz, Mary (Fred Agundes), Kathy (Juan Sarmiento) and Barbara (Roger Boggio), 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.


A mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00 am, preceded by the recitation of the rosary at 9:30 and followed by internment at St. Mary's Cemetery. A reception will follow at Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
Published in Daily News on May 9, 2019
