Vicki Etzler
Vicki is preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Lottie (Byrd) Lawson. her brothers Robert and Uoyd Lawson and her sisters Thelma Holt, Patricia Lawson. and Sharon Lawson. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Blair Etzler of Rod Bluff, CA: her sisters Bonnie Jackman of Yuba City. CA. Born: Nickerson of Apple Valley, CA. Marsha Vanwagoner of Spokane Valley. WA. and her sons John Coy and his wife Kathy of Albany, OR and Chris Coy and his wife Taneya of Red Bluff, CA. Vicki from ago two and Bonnio (Lawson) Jackman from ago ten. were raised by Thelma Holt of Red Bluff, along with their children; Nadaine, Jerry, Arlene and Joe Holt. Vicki was a loving grandmother to Dakota Thomas and Beau Coy, and also a great grandmother to Maycee, Declan, and Colson. She loved the outdoors. She loved to hunt, fish, search for arrowheads, and most of all, she loved camping. She sang the best campfire songs. She will be truly missed. A celebration of life will be held at her son Chris Coys home in Red Bluff on September 5, 2020.

Published in Daily News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
Chris Coy's Home
