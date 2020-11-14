1/1
Victor Dean Carey
1960 - 2020
Victor Dean Carey


April 7, 1960- November 5, 2020




Victor Dean Carey 60, proud father of Ryland, jokester, foodie, fun loving, and dynamic man, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1960, in Red Bluff, California to Stanford Dean Carey and Mariam Loella (Oyler-Carey) Bass.


Victor attended Berrendos School where his father Stanford was also a teacher, and then onto Red Bluff High School Class of 1979. Jack of many trades and interests, Victor was a seismologist technician, checker at Raley's for 13 years, and a business owner. Victor was athletic and enjoyed bodybuilding, frisbee, and golf. Victor was loved by many, and what they remembered the most about him was his infectious smile, and that he always made them laugh.


He is survived by his beloved son Ryland; his mother, Mariam (Bass) and step-father, Dr. Dale (Bass); sister, Joy and brother, Chris; step- sister, Jane (Page); step-brother, Jeff (Bass), and his niece and nephews. Victor was preceded in death by his father, Stanford. The Carey family would like to extend our gratitude to the outpouring of love and support to our family during this very difficult time. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. No arrangements have been made at this time and services will be held when it is safe to do so.

Published in Daily News on Nov. 14, 2020.
