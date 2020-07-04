



Walter Lawrence Wilson





November 29, 1924 - June 23, 2020







Walter Lawrence Wilson, 95, of Redding, CA, died June 23, 2020. Walter was born in Spokane, WA, November 29, 1924. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 1951 with a degree in Zoology and earned his Master of Arts degree in Elementary Administration from the University of California, Chico in 1971. He was an educator for almost 40 years, teaching fifth and sixth grades and working as a principal. Walter was proud of his military service in World War II. He was a Moto-Machinist mate in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Monrovia as a landing boat crew member. He took part in invasions in Sicily and Tarawa. Walter enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He spent many summer holidays camping and waterskiing on Lake Shasta. He also loved snow skiing, fishing, crabbing, scuba diving and travel. In his retirement he enjoyed RV camping and traveling with the Good Sam's Club. Walter is survived by his three daughters, Shari Wilson (Jerry), Sally Lang, and Patty Lang (Richard), six grandsons, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by bis brother, Al, and his spouses, Barbara Wilson, Gene Wilson, and Ellen Wilson. The family extends a special thanks to River Commons for their care and love for him and also to Sierra Oaks, who took such wonderful care of him during the last few months of his life. At Walter's request, there will be no formal services. He will be entombed in a columbarium at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff, California.