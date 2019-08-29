|
|
WARREN "SCOTT" B. FERRIS
1/2/1924 ~ 8/16/2019
IN LOVING MEMORY
Warren "Scott" passed away at home surrounded by his family.
He was born to Mr. & Mrs. Zellman Ferris in Florida. He served in the Navy in WWII. He moved to Northern CA and was one of the 25 originial fishing guides on the Sacramento River. He helped organize the NorCal Fishing Guides Assoc. He served on the Board of Department of Water Resources. Scott was a Senior Advisor for the Dept. of Fish & Game Commission. Scott retired from the EDD Office where he worked as manager for over 37 years.
Scott was laid to rest with his wife Jane in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by son Rick Ferris of San Luis Obispo, daughter Holly Heine of San Juan Capistrano; daughter Kristy Wells, Klamath, OR; son Scott Ferris, Cottonwood, sister Betty Ann Sullivan; Las Vegas, brother Larry Ferris, Ohio and 9 grandchildren.
Tight Line Papa- Fish On...
A Celebrationof Life will be held Aug. 31 at Anderson River Park at 5:30 pm.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019