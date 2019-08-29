Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WARREN FERRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WARREN B. "SCOTT" FERRIS


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WARREN B. "SCOTT" FERRIS Obituary








WARREN "SCOTT" B. FERRIS


1/2/1924 ~ 8/16/2019


IN LOVING MEMORY




Warren "Scott" passed away at home surrounded by his family.


He was born to Mr. & Mrs. Zellman Ferris in Florida. He served in the Navy in WWII. He moved to Northern CA and was one of the 25 originial fishing guides on the Sacramento River. He helped organize the NorCal Fishing Guides Assoc. He served on the Board of Department of Water Resources. Scott was a Senior Advisor for the Dept. of Fish & Game Commission. Scott retired from the EDD Office where he worked as manager for over 37 years.


Scott was laid to rest with his wife Jane in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.


He is survived by son Rick Ferris of San Luis Obispo, daughter Holly Heine of San Juan Capistrano; daughter Kristy Wells, Klamath, OR; son Scott Ferris, Cottonwood, sister Betty Ann Sullivan; Las Vegas, brother Larry Ferris, Ohio and 9 grandchildren.


Tight Line Papa- Fish On...


A Celebrationof Life will be held Aug. 31 at Anderson River Park at 5:30 pm.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WARREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.