



Wendell Lewis Wilson





March 10, 1939 - July 12, 2020







Wendell (Wink) Lewis Wilson was born March 10, 1939 in Red Bluff, CA to Rufus Wilson and Ellen Black. Sadly, Wendell passed away in Klamath Falls, OR at the age of 81 with his wife Diane by his side. His journey was blessed by family, friends and most of all his wife Diane. She giggled at his tinkering, was impressed with his mechanical skillset, amazed at his love of dancing and the love for people. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dwayne Wilson and two sons, Wesley and Wendell Jr.He is survived by his wife Diane Wilson of 39 years, a sister Una Uleen Harding, three surviving children and 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.Graveside services will be held on September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Oak Mound Cemetery, 610 Piper Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448. Many thanks to Sky Lakes Medical Center and Davenport's Chapel Of The Good Shepherd in Klamath Falls, OR and Fred Young Funeral Home in Cloverdale, CA.