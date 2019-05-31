|
|
Wilda Mae Pyeatt
May 6, 1921 - May 13, 2019
Wilda Mae Pyeatt was born in Red Bluff, CA. to Daniel and Wilhelmina Liddell. She lived in Gerber, CA. She graduated from Red Bluff High School and went to work for Fisher Oil right out of High School. She also worked for PG&E. Married Kermit Eawards, they owned Red Bluff Glass. He passed away in 1977. She then married John Pyeatt. She has two step sons Bob and Mike and 6 Grandchild.
She was one of the first members of Wilcox Oaks Golf Club. She loved to golf. She also loved to go to the Green Barn with her girl friends on Thursday nights.
We will miss you Pinkie.
Published in Daily News on May 31, 2019