Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda Pyeatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda Mae Pyeatt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilda Mae Pyeatt Obituary








Wilda Mae Pyeatt


May 6, 1921 - May 13, 2019




Wilda Mae Pyeatt was born in Red Bluff, CA. to Daniel and Wilhelmina Liddell. She lived in Gerber, CA. She graduated from Red Bluff High School and went to work for Fisher Oil right out of High School. She also worked for PG&E. Married Kermit Eawards, they owned Red Bluff Glass. He passed away in 1977. She then married John Pyeatt. She has two step sons Bob and Mike and 6 Grandchild.


She was one of the first members of Wilcox Oaks Golf Club. She loved to golf. She also loved to go to the Green Barn with her girl friends on Thursday nights.


We will miss you Pinkie.
Published in Daily News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.