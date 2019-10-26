|
William A May
May 6, 1934 - October 18, 2019
William A May passed away October 18, 2019 after a short illness at his home with his wife Carole Ann by his side. Bill was preceded in death by his two sons Richard and Billy.
Bill was born in San Francisco to his parents Mr Hershel May and Mrs Bonnie Jane May. Bill graduated Oakland High 1952. He was a member of the Pipe Fitters Union. Also a member of the National Society, The Sons of the American Revolutions. Bill had a knack for Gold Mining. He would travel to the Interior of Mexico and had mining claims in Rawhide, Nevada, Bill had a wealth of information on History and other interests or hobbies. I would say, "If you listen, Bill Will Talk." Bill served in the US Army. He was a Artillery Surveyor. He married his Love, Carol Ann Kubran In 1964 and Moved to San Diego where he worked for His Uncle on the May Stock Farm breeding and training Thoroughbred Race Horses. In 1974 Bill and Family settled in Red Bluff where he was owner / operator and trucked for Mercer Transportation.
Bill is survived by his Wife Carole Ann, Cousins Edward May, Isabel May and Clara May-Trejo. Close friends Vern Hilstad, Cheryl Sosebee and Bill Heins. In Place of flowers, Please donate to Hospice, Redding. Father Chuck Kelly of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Red Bluff will be Officiating. A funeral service will be at Blairs Funeral Home, 445 Main St. Red Bluff - Oct 30 Wed. Calling hours noon to 3:00. Final resting place Northern Calif. Veterans Cemetery, lgo, Calif. Friday Nov 1, 2019 at 9:30 am. Laid to rest with Military Honors. The Patriot Guard will escort Bill to Veterans Cemetery, lgo, Calif.
Life well lived - Well Loved
Published in Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019