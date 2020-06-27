













William "Bill" Hornbeck





November 6, 1932 - May 11, 2020







William 'Bill' Hornbeck passed away peacefully with wife Geneva at his bedside on May 11, 2020 at the Masonic Home in Union City, Ca. Bill was born on Nov. 6, 1932 in Red Bluff, Ca.Bill attended grade school and high school in Red Bluff. As fate would have it. Bill would meet the future love of his life, Geneva 'Genny' Van Zandt in the first grade and the two developed a close friendship that grew into a budding romance by their sophomore years in high school. After graduating from Red Bluff High School, Bill enlisted in the Marine Corp and moved to San Diego where he was stationed at the Marine Corp Recruit depot. It was during this time that Bill and Genny officially tied the knot on June 14, 1952. Upon returning to Red Bluff, Bill went to work at his father, AI Hornbeck's printing business where he learned the trade. He was a member and past master of the Red Bluff Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. His long held membership with the Masons afforded he and Geneva the opportunity to move into the Masonic Home in Union City in 2018. Bill was also an active member of the Red Bluff Elks Lodge and Rotary International.Following the retirement of AI Hornbeck, Bill and Geneva phased out of the printing business and opened an office supply retail store in 1983. In 1992, Bill & Geneva decided to retire from the office supply business and embarked on a new adventure working in the senior living industry. Holiday Retirement Corp. was the largest independent senior living provider in the country at that time. They chose to work as co-managers and later community managers at Hilltop Estates in Redding, Ca. from 1993 to 2010. During this period, they also moved to Grants Pass, Ore. and worked at Rogue Valley as managers. Bill & Geneva eventually retired as full-time managers at Hilltop Estates in 2010 and moved to Kennewick, Wash. to live closer to their younger daughter, Cynthia Evenson and her family. In 2015 they followed Cynthia and her family's move to Kent, Wash where they resided until 2018 at which time they moved into the Masonic Home in Union City, Ca.Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geneva, sister Theda Stone (Fred), daughter Cynthia Evenson (Kevin), former son-in-law, Mark Stephens (Diana), granddaughters Shannon Evenson, Chelsea Stephens, Kiley Stephens (Greg), Katie Stephens (Chris) & Aja Quon (Steve) & great­ granddaughter Juniper & great-grandson, Otto. Bill was pre-deceased by daughter, Terri, sister Alberta & sister Joyce. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Masonic Homes of California where Geneva'still resides. The Masonic Home is located at 34400 Mission Blvd., Union City, CA 94587.