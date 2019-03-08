Resources More Obituaries for YVONNE BROWNFIELD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? YVONNE MARJORIE BROWNFIELD

1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers













YVONNE MARJORIE BROWNFIELD





July 25, 1919 ~ March 3, 2019









Yvonne Marjorie Brownfield, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on March 3, 2019. She was 99. She was born July 25, 1919 to Henry and Pearl Blythe. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Wayne Brownfield, by her parents and brothers, H.D., Paul, Bill, and sister, Louise Blythe. In her early years she lived in the Panhandle area of Oklahoma, and in 1930 was driven out by the Dust Bowl. Her family moved to Hereford Texas, where the loss of their home to fire caused them to move again. On April 21st, 1935, at the age of 15, she arrived in West Los Angeles with her family. They lived near Long Beach, where she attended University High. Yvonne took odd jobs, ironing, cleaning, and cooking, to help the family financially. She, like her mother, was very hard working, but still took time to enjoy the beach with a couple of her girlfriends. For several years, she and her first husband, Donald "Slim" Edwards ran what is now called Scotty's Boat Landing. In their day it was called Slim's Boat Landing. She enjoyed cooking for the customers, and they enjoyed her own special sauce for their hamburgers. In 1973, she and Wayne Brownfield married, bringing her into our family. Yvonne was very committed to her faith. She would attend Bible studies in Chico and Orland bringing many young people along. She was instrumental in others being led to the Lord Jesus Christ. She always had scripture verses displayed in her home, so that anyone coming in would read, "Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved". She would talk salvation with the Schwann's man, when he made deliveries, and anyone else who came to the door. She knew, loved, and believed God's Word. Yvonne was an artist in oil painting, water color, crocheting, and many craft ideas. In their early years of marriage, she and Wayne would often take the grandchildren camping and fishing. A job for the younger ones was to find "pretty moss" to be used for some craft we would do later, when the sun went down. We will miss her, but the assurance of seeing her again gives us hope. We do mourn, but not as those with no hope. We know that to be absent from this body is to be present with the Lord, it is a promise on which we lean, and God never breaks His promises. A memorial will be held on March 16, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Gerber Bible Fellowship, 301 Samson Ave. Gerber, CA. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Gospel Tract Distributors, PO BOX 17406, Portland, OR 97217 Published in Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries