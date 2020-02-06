|
|
ZELLMA MAE NOBLE
November 9, 1930 ~ January 30, 2020
Zellma Mae Noble passed away peaceful at her home on January 30, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1930 in Red Bluff, California. Her parents were Zell and Iva Bloxham who resided in Red Bluff, CA. In 1948 she graduated from Red Bluff High School. She then married Stuart Hall in 1948 and had 2 daughters, Beverley Londo (married to Joe) and Marcie Baugher (married to Chris). Her family relocated to Redding, CA. As she settled as a mother and housewife, Zellma also attended Shasta College where she gained her AA degree. After graduating from college, she then went to work for Social Security in Administration. Zellma moved to northwest Oregon to be close to her daughter Beverley's family and retired after 35 years of service with Social Security. She moved back to her hometown in Red Bluff, CA to live and care for her mother. In her later years she built a home in Orland, CA on her daughter Marcie's ranch to be close to family. Zellma enjoyed gardening, taking care of her yard, visiting with her family, watching her great grandchildren grow up. She will always be remembered by her great-grandchildren for handing out popsicles to her great-grandchildren and their friends.
She was the second oldest out of five siblings. She is survived by Thomas Bloxham, her two daughters, her 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, siblings Robert Bloxham, Donald Bloxham, and MarySue Valasek.
There will be a gravesite service at the Oak Hill Cemetery at 600 Cemetery Lane, Red Bluff, CA on February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow at the Palomino Room in Red Bluff, CA. Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary, directors.
