Ada Fay Riggs
Ada Fay Riggs

Redding - Ada Fay Riggs Age 90 of Redding Ca. passed away on Monday Sept. 28th 2020. Ada was born on March 10th 1930 in Oklahoma to Buck and Emma Green. Ada's family moved to Fairfield Ca. in 1941. Ada met, dated and married Leon Riggs of Fairfield California. They moved to Redding, California in 1958. Ada was very involved in the Redding Moose Lodge for many years and worked at the Deer Creek School as a cook for 10 years. Ada loved and was very involved with her family, and she loved being able to go camping with family and friends.

Ada is survived by two of her sons, Wayne Riggs of Janesville, Ca. and Larry Riggs of Redding Ca. Ada Is preceded in death by her husband Leon and daughter Charlottleann. Funeral Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo, on FRIDAY, October 16th at 9:30 am. A reception will be held at Sizzler's Kitchen at Market and Placer. The family would like to thank Winsor Care Facility and staff for the great care they gave to ADA during the time mom was there. THANK YOU SO MUCH. Professional Services conducted by Lawncrest Funeral Chapel. 1-530-222-1587




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
5302221587
