Ada Yvonne Cochrane is rejoicing with Jesus and reunited with the love of her life, James Ross.



Ada Yvonne Bayles was born in Pacific Grove, CA on November 27, 1933 to William Parker and Ada Lutheria (Peterson) Bayles. She married James Ross Cochrane on June 20, 1953. Jim and Ada built their lives committed to Jesus Christ and family; volunteering within church and community, along with their three children, Margaret, Thomas and David. Family vacations, many spent with extended family, were always an adventure with fishing, camping, backpacking, cross country road trips and whenever possible included her and Jim's siblings; keeping family connected. Ada had a rewarding career as a secretary for the Enterprise School District; making a difference in the lives of children and families while creating friendships along the way. After retirement she and Jim enjoyed travels to many countries and extended camping trips throughout the USA, including Alaska, and Canada. Ada was a fabulous baker and cook, passionate crafter in painting and quilting; never leaving home without a travel project and always sharing her talents.



Ada was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James, parents, William and Ada Bayles, in-laws, James and Minnie Cochrane, brother William Bayles, sister-in-law, Margaret Vitt, brother-in-law Gerald Narwold, brothers-in-law and spouses, Murray (Doris) Cochrane, Warren (Joanne) Cochrane, grandchildren, Ross Cochrane (1981) and Megan Carruth (1985).



She will always be remembered as a kind, loving mother, grandmother, sister, sister in-law and aunt by her Children and grandchildren; Margaret (Dilley) Carruth, Marissa (Chris) (Annabelle), David (Clarissa), Donald, Dean (Pam) (Cecilly, Drew, Levi, Skyy (Chloe, Rhylynn, Reagan), Thomas (Linda) Cochrane, Bradley (Meghan) (Elliott, Brennan, Tucker), Amanda (Paul) (Adalyn, Parker), David (Kathleen) (Sean, Forrest, James). Sister, Eleanor Ann Narwold (Lorrie (John), Jeff (Julie) Leah (Daryl), Lynette (Tim). Sister-in-law, Gay Bayles (Bill) (Debbie), Gary (Kim), Tim (Wendy), Ross, Tim (Chris). Ada leaves numerous special nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and countless friends.



Ada will be interned with James at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery, Igo, CA.



Special thanks to all of Ada's caregivers from Redding, CA and Montgomery and Wetumpka, AL.



Please consider a charitable donation in Ada's name to the Good News Rescue Mission or Turtle Bay Exploration Park.









