Adeline"Sue" Phillips
Redding - Adeline "Sue" Phillips. Sue was born November 5, 1939 in Bergoo, West Virginia. She graduated from University High School, Morgantown, West Virginia, where she was a popular cheerleader. After high school she married returning Marine, Jim Phillips, the love of her life. They moved to Southern California, moving to Redding, in 1972 where they raised 3 children. Sue was active in her children's school, both as PTA President and Boosters Club, while having a professional career as a Medical Assistant. Sue retired in 1985 to travel with her husband when they lived in West Virginia and Henderson, Nevada. Sue & Jim moved back to the Redding area in 2016.
Sue passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim Phillips, son David, Sr. (Lisa), daughter Renee (Bill), son Darren (Michelle). Sue adored her six grandchildren David Jr. (Katey), Taner, Zoey, Kayla Sue, Evan and Alexis. Sue is also survived by two great-grandchildren David III and Dean with a great-granddaughter on the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , a charity Sue was passionate about.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 2, 2019